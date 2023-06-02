SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

