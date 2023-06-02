Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:RVP opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.18.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
