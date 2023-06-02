Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

