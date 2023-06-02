Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,204,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,670,000 after acquiring an additional 430,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 495,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

