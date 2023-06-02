Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
