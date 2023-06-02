Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Stories

