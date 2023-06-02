InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Insider Transactions at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Articles

