StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.