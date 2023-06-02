LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.38 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

