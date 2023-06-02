LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.38 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
