Anthony Geisler Sells 13,627 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Anthony Geisler sold 100 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $3,349.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85.

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $26.33 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

