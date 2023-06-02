Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells $336,664.30 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

