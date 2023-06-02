Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

