Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 9,080 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RingCentral Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE RNG opened at $35.51 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

