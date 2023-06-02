Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Isoray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.