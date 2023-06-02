Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.45.

FMS opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

