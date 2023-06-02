Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CFO Sells $383,700.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $102.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

