Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $404,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Power Integrations Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
