Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $404,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

