Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HA opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $417.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

