Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Purchases $474,100.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

