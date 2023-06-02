Insider Buying: Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Buys 5,004,272 Shares of Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Rating) insider Daniel Stefanetti purchased 5,004,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$500,427.20 ($327,076.60).

Australian Agricultural Projects Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Australian Agricultural Projects Company Profile

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

