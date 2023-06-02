CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $482,625.12 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director Eileen Schloss sold 46,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $482,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CCCS stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,939,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,592,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,012,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.