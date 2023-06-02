O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $514,525.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $895.28 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $580.01 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $903.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $853.98.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.