BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

