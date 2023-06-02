Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $654,500.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,284,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $914.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

