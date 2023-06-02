Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.