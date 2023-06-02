Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

