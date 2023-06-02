Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.93% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

