Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.