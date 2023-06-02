Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694 in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

