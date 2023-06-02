Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) Insider Sells A$910,000.00 in Stock

Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM – Get Rating) insider Brook Adcock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$910,000.00 ($594,771.24).

Income Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18.

Get Income Asset Management Group alerts:

About Income Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Income Asset Management Group Limited provides solutions for fixed income investors across treasury management, cash, bonds, debt capital markets, and asset management in Australia. It operates an online cash management platform that streamlines the process of investing in term deposits and at call accounts; and provides direct fixed income investment, funds management, and cash and term deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Income Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.