Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $142.70

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.70 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 142.90 ($1.77), with a volume of 50220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.90 ($1.78).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.68) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.61).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($208,590.51). 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

