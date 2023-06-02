Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,358.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,358.50 ($41.50) and last traded at GBX 3,362.50 ($41.55), with a volume of 273769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,402.50 ($42.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on DGE. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.61) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.81) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.90) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.25).

The firm has a market cap of £75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,130.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,606 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,620.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,508 ($43.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,230.94). Insiders bought a total of 468 shares of company stock worth $1,668,844 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

