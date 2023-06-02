Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.86

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.86 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.12 ($0.61), with a volume of 185298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.95 ($0.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Currys Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The company has a market cap of £587.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.87.

Insider Activity

About Currys

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £109,581.29 ($135,419.29). Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

