Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $145.80

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 22218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.83).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £578.65 million, a P/E ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($9,762.73). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.