RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $232.09

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 232.09 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 232.09 ($2.87), with a volume of 7759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.40 ($2.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £898.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,432.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.43.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($125,556.10). In other RWS news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies acquired 20,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($59,812.16). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($125,556.10). 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

