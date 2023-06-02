Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $378.30

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.30 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 380.30 ($4.70), with a volume of 424647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.90 ($4.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCDO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.14) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.80) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.11) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 783.50 ($9.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 579.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

