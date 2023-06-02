Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,692.50

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,692.50 ($20.92) and last traded at GBX 1,701 ($21.02), with a volume of 77131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,698.50 ($20.99).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.89) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.19) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.63) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,278 ($28.15).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,874.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,984.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,068.18%.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.26), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($894,001.09). 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

