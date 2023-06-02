Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth $73,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

