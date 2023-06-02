Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

