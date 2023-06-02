Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

