PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 473.2% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 138,115 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

