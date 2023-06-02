Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.72.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.