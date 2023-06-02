Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

