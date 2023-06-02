Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.7 %

OVBC opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

