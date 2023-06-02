Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.7 %
OVBC opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
