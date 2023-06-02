NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About NetSol Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.