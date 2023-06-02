NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

