Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
