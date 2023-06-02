Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading

