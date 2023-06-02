InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NVIV opened at $1.24 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

