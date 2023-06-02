National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.27 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
