National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.27 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

