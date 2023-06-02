Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.