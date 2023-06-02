Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

Featured Stories

