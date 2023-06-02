Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.4 %

ZION stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

