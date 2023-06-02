StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Sell

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE BOH opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

