StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 7.4 %
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
