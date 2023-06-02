BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQR opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

